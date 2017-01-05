WVU, Florida State Set for 2020 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game

West Virginia will open the 2020 football season with a match-up against Florida State in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

The game, announced by WVU athletic director Shane Lyons on Thursday, will open the season on Sept. 5 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the second time the Mountaineers have opened the season in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game after falling to Alabama in the contest to start the 2014 slate.

West Virginia has never beaten Florida State in three meetings between the two schools, each of which came in the Gator Bowl. The most recent loss was a 33-21 setback in Coach Bobby Bowden’s final game in 2010.

“The Mountaineers look forward to returning to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, and playing in Atlanta’s new premier sports venue,” Lyons said. “We all know that West Virginia and Florida State have met in bowl games before, but this provides a quality regular season matchup for both teams on a national stage. The game will be a great chance for the two fan bases to make a road trip to Atlanta and get the 2020 season started.”

As part of the announcement, Lyons revealed three additional non-conference games, including a meeting with Youngstown State on Sept. 8, 2018, James Madison on Aug. 31, 2019 and Indiana State on Sept. 11, 2021.

WVU opens the 2017 slate on Sept. 2 with Virginia Tech at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The 2018 schedule features an opener against Tennessee at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.