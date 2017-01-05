Third Pharmacy Sued by Attorney General for Oversupplying

West Virginia's Attorney General Patrick Morrissey has sued a Raleigh County pharmacy, alleging it dispensed too many prescription painkillers.

With the drug epidemic in West Virginia the worst it's ever been, West Virginia State Police said it's a problem they see all too often,

"I'd say 95 percent or higher of crime we deal with is related to drugs," said Cpl BA Wood.

Corporal Wood has been a trooper for nearly a decade and he works to take drugs out of the wrong hands. "The huge problem is people selling their pharmaceutical drugs," said Cpl Wood.

It's this problem Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is actively working to stop. "We found that there were a number of pharmacies filling an absolutely excessive number of pills," said Morrisey.

To fight this head on, Morrisey has filed lawsuits against 3 pharmacies in West Virginia alleging they over prescribed prescription painkillers and violated state consumer protection laws. Morrisey said these pharmacies need to take responsibility. "Every pharmacy has a duty to monitor every suspicious order that comes in and take action," said Morrisey.

Morrisey said the lawsuits won't be the end of the pill problem but he wants to raise awareness for West Virginia that help is here and he's not going to give up. "Beyond that we want people to make sure that they're making request changes so these numbers don't happen again in the future," said Morrisey.

The state and law enforcement work together to combat the problem. "It's an uphill battle but there's always hope and we do everything we can to work together and push forward and push back," said Cpl BA Wood.

59 News reached out to the Crab Orchard Pharmacy, which Morrisey filed a lawsuit against and they told us it was never their intention to oversupply and they have drastically cut back on narcotic prescriptions.