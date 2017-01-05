Record Low of Breaking And Entering Crimes For 2016 in Tazewell County

As we are just a few days into 2017, deputies in Tazewell County said they saw a decrease in the number of breaking and entering crimes in 2016. Sgt. Stephen Turner with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office was out patrolling the community on Thursday January 5, 2017. Deputies said the number of breaking and entering crimes have decreased over the years. The number went down to 74 in 2016 compared to 149 in 2011.

Turner said, "A lot of that is due to proactive policing, being involved in the community. We work well with the people in the community and that's what it takes for officers to really, effectively do their jobs."

Deputies said there were 111 breaking and entering crimes in 2015, 106 in 2014, and 103 in 2013, They believe that number is steadily decreasing due to the rise in drug arrests.

Major Harold Heatley said they've added more people to their narcotics task force.

Heatley said, "We've been very aggressive in trying to work on bringing some of these folks that are out here dealing drugs in our communities to justice. I think there's a direct correlation when you have an increase in drug arrests and a decrease in property crimes."

Sgt. Turner said it feels really good to make a difference.

Turner said, "Let us know what areas you feel need special attention. We'd be glad to pay attention to those areas and hopefully we can work together and bring that number even lower."

Deputies said they've seen about a 30 to 35 percent decrease in property crime since 2011.