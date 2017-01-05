Emergency officials in Tazewell County want to remind drivers to be mindful of emergency vehicles on the roads. Chief of the Tazewell County Fire Department Scott Cornwell said they have a problem with drivers not moving out of the way when they are heading to an emergency with their lights flashing. He said all emergency drivers should also respect other drivers on the road as well.

Cornwell said, "When people don't pull over for the emergency vehicles it's causing actually a traffic hazard for everybody. We're trying to make it to the scene safely and we do not want to have any accidents on the way there. It could be a life that we're in a hurry to get there to save. We can't stop these things on a dime."

Cornwell said the fire trucks are carrying about 500 gallons to 2,000 gallons of water. He said they have narrow roads in the county. Drivers are reminded to pull over and let emergency vehicles pass you when their lights are flashing.