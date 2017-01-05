Former Coal Miners Share Concerns Over Benefits

An issue that has been on the minds of current and past coal miners alike, nationwide, is whether their retirement benefits will last beyond the four month extension that was passed in December, 2016 by Congress.

The fierce competition to work for ArcelorMittal, a West Virginia coal company, carried over to the second day of its job fair in Mercer County.

Day one in Welch saw more than 100 people come through the Work Force office on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The line and wait to get an interview at the location in Princeton was just as long the following day.

Red hat, or entry level, applicants like Travis Smith of Princeton were turned away immediately.

"I was told you gotta be a black hat," Smith said. "And I'm not even allowed to go back there and talk to them. And it was kind of a smack in the face because I got all ready and everything. And to get told you can't do it, you know, it hurts. I rode a damn bike all the way here."

Keith Bailey, former Alpha Natural Resources black hat miner, filled out an application at the coal job fair with dreams of getting hired to do what he loves again.

But knowing he and thousands of other coal miners around the country may not have long term health benefits after April concerns him. Bailey said benefits for people working in the coal industry shouldn't be a matter of if or when for leaders in congress.

"Just like any other job or corporation, you know, if you handle asbestos, they're going to try to take care of you best as possible if your work affects your health in any way," Bailey said. "So there should really be no difference in the coal industry."

Still a job offer from a coal company, even with no benefits, may be something Bailey and other laid off miners couldn't refuse. Bailey said with or without the benefits, he would still take the job with ArcelorMittal Coal because it's his passion and the best paying work he's ever done.

A representative from ArcelorMittal Coal told us the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 that the company is looking to hire 50-75 people.

59News spoke with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito about where congress stands on finding a permanent solution for coal miners' health benefits. She said she's confident a resolution can be reached by April, when the extension is up.

