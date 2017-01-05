Raleigh County residents head to the stores to stock their emerg - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County residents head to the stores to stock their emergency kits

By Julianne Mackey, Reporter
After seeing light snow fall this morning, we caught up with people in Raleigh County who were stocking up on food supplies in case the light snow took a turn for the worst.

One of the shoppers we caught up with today was stocking up on canned food items and other food that can be stored for months at a time. Many other shoppers were also buying bottled water, flash lights, and other items for their emergency kits. 

"Yes, I bought some lighters for my fireplace, just in case the electricity went out. I also bought some canned beans for vegetarian chili," said Alexis Parker, shopper.

She also says it's important in any emergency to make sure you have plenty of water and a reliable source of light 

