Safe driving tips for winter weather

With all of the snow we've been seeing Thursday, we caught up with drivers to see how they're managing the adverse road conditions. 59 News spoke with drivers to see how they're managing the harsh road conditions.

Maximillian Erb was one of the few drivers out on the road Thursday, braving the harsh winter weather conditions in Raleigh County. But what makes his commute easier isn't the layers of salt and stone poured out by the Division of Highways, it's the safe drivers he's sharing the road with.

"They are a little bit slick but I've been getting around easily and everybody's been slowing down," said Erb.

Joe Pack, who's a maintenance engineer with the D.O.H. says taking it slow is the key to making it through these slick roads.

"Of course we all should slow down. Any amount of snow on the road makes it dangerous and treacherous to drive. Give a lot of distance between you and the driver in front of you, try to stay off your brakes as much as possible and the best way to do that is to keep your speed low," said Pack.

He says they're using a combination of salt and stone to melt the ice and give drivers the traction they need to make it to their destination. However, Pack says one of the biggest dangers of winter weather is black ice. But he says there's one easy way to avoid it.

"Whether it's snowing or not, if you see the roads wet assume it's going to be ice. The best way to do that, if you see it before you get to it, don't hit your breaks, don't try to steer into it, don't hit the gas while you're on it, just try to coast over it and get past it," Pack added.

As difficult as it sounds try to avoid any knee jerk reactions when you hit a patch of ice. Over-correcting your steering wheel may only make matters worse.