Town of Alderson Prepares for Snow

Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver is helping his town prepare for inevitable snowfall this winter. Part of doing that means warning people about the town's "snow route" policy for parking on the side of the roads. "The snow routes are made so that we can get the snow cleaned off of the streets in as quick as possible fashion," says Copenhaver.

That means asking people to steer clear of parking on streets that feed on to main roads. Streets Like Virginia, Monroe Ave, and Maple Ave, which are heavily traveled and, therefore, the first to get plowed by the town's vehicles.

"If the car is parked on the side of any street you've got an obstruction that's caused by- number one- the car, and then you have a huge obstruction that's caused by the snow piled against the car, and you've got it in front of and behind the car too," the mayor adds.

On narrow roadways, those obstructions can cause major problems. Copenhaver says there are spots around town, that have open parking lots for anyone in need of off the street parking.

He also says to avoid citing cars, before a major snow storm, city workers will drive around town and issue warnings to vehicles parked on a "snow route."