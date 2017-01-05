Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors Donates to Local Food Banks

The Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors donated thousands of dollars to 9 food pantries in the area. They also donated thousands of canned and non-perishable food items. Food pantry organizers say these donations go a long way towards feeding those in need.

"We buy a lot of food locally here at the IGA store. Our budget is probably about $2,200 or $2,300 a month and so financial donations are very important to us," says William Martin of the Old Stone Baptist Church Food Pantry. He adds that this donation is an annual tradition for the Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors.