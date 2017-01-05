Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors Donates to Local Food Banks - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors Donates to Local Food Banks

Posted: Updated:

The Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors donated thousands of dollars to 9 food pantries in the area. They also donated thousands of canned and non-perishable food items. Food pantry organizers say these donations go a long way towards feeding those in need. 

"We buy a lot of food locally here at the IGA store. Our budget is probably about $2,200 or $2,300 a month and so financial donations are very important to us," says William Martin of the Old Stone Baptist Church Food Pantry.  He adds that this donation is an annual tradition for the Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.