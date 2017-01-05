Greenbrier Valley CVB Director Appointed to State Commission

One of Greenbrier County's tourism experts will now serve in a statewide position.

Kara Dense currently works for the Greenbrier Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau in Lewisburg. She was recently appointed by Governor Tomblin to serve on the West Virginia State Tourism Commission. Luckily, the board meets just once a month, so Dense will be able to continue in her role at the GVCVB.

"He appointed me and, of course, I was very excited and very honored. It's actually a true honor to be on this board and I'm very honored to be representing convention and visitors bureaus across the state," says Dense. She has already begun her new role. She attended her first State Tourism Commission meeting in December and will continue to attend meetings around the state once a month.

