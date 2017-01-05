New Brew Pub to open in Cool Ridge

Southern West Virginia's newest craft beer brewery is just months away from opening its doors. Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge is under roof, and owners Sam and Aryn Fonda plan to open in April.

They are calling it a Family Friendly Brew Pub. In addition to their tap room, they will have an event space suitable for everything from birthdays to wedding receptions. They plan to have 8 beers on tap and are perfectly placed for catering to commuters.

There's a lot of traffic that go up and down this road, Flat Top Road, people commuting to work from Princeton and Beckley and everything," said Sam Fonda. "They usually ride home, go to their fridge and pull out a beer when they get home. So we're hoping to get those people to stop here and get a beer and take some home with them and support local."

When they open their doors they plan to be open in the evening on weekdays and longer on the weekends. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates on where you can sample their beers.