One person injured in car accident on Route 19 near Winterplace

One person taken to the hospital in Route 19 crash

Traffic was at a standstill as crews responded to a car accident on Route 19 Wednesday, January 4, 2017 around 6:20 p.m. It happened just south of Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County. Emergency dispatchers said one car was on its side. No other vehicles were involved.

The Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent EMS, the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Jan Care and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. According to dispatchers, one person was transported to the hospital.