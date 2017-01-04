Northfork Set to Move its City Hall

A small McDowell County town is getting a new city hall.

Northfork town officials will soon be working in a building off Rt. 52 that used to be Pioneer Community Bank.The bank donated the building to the city last week.

"It will just be a recently renovated facility," Carol Sizemore, Northfork mayor, said. "A lot more space, a lot more accommodating to our citizens."

The building is in good enough condition to move in and operate. But the Northfork mayor said it'll be at least another two months before that happens, because there is still interior site planning to do.

She's hoping the current city hall building can be re-purposed for a new business in town.

