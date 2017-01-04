Old Building in Keystone Undergoes Demolition

The site of a dilapidated building in McDowell County is being re-purposed.

Demolition of the old Heilig Myers furniture store off of Rt. 52 in Keystone began about five weeks ago. It was in such poor condition that a new building would be less expensive to build than renovating the old one.

"The interior was dilapidated," Dennis Ryan, Regal Enterprise construction worker, said. "Leaks, roof was gone. It couldn't have been refurbished to be put back into working condition."

Ryan said the site should be totally cleared out by as early as next week. It will be up for sale to be re-purposed for a new business to move in.

