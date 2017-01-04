Laid Off McDowell County Coal Miners Given Hope at Job Fair

The coal industry has seen dark times in McDowell County.

Many laid off coal miners in the area have struggled to carry on after losing their jobs.

"Only thing I can do," Branden Chafins, Bradshaw resident and former black hat coal miner, said. "I love doing it. I mean it's just what my passion is. Running coal."

Chafins looked over his resume with confidence, while standing in line at the ArcelorMittal coal job fair in Welch with confidence on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. He was joined by a group of competition of more than 100 people against him at the WorkForce West Virginia office.

It's been four years since Chafins last had a job. The chance to work in the coal fields once again would be life changing.

"Oh, it would mean everything," Chafins said. "I could pay my bills, get back on my feet, get me a house. When you ain't got the money to pay the bills and stuff, you ain't gonna have it. Fight and survive."

"Everybody's been so depressed, where there's not been any work," Cody Church, another former black hat coal miner, added. "So hopefully everyone can get back to work."

The representative from ArcelorMittal Coal couldn't say how many people the company is looking to hire.

