Burn Ban Recently Lifted In Tazewell County

The burn ban was lifted for Tazewell County on Monday January 2, 2017 after it was put into effect on November 25, 2016 due to lack of rain and wildfires like the one in the Thompson Valley area. Director of Fire and EMS Operations for Tazewell County Barry Brooks said they were worried about losing property.

Brooks said, "Before we put it into effect, we were having a wild land fire a day and it may be a minimal of 1 to 2 acres but some of them were endangering structures."

Brooks recommends that if you are going to burn, you should have tools ready to go in case the fire gets out of hand. He said you should have a water hose, a shovel, and a fire extinguisher close by.

Brooks said, "The number one thing that I can't stress enough is common sense. If you are going to burn, you need to make sure you've cleared the area out around the objects and the things you intend to burn preferably in a barrel with a graded lid if possible."

Emergency Management Coordinator David White said to keep an eye on the wind conditions when you burn.

White said," Stay away from being too close to the woods if you're burning out in your yard or something. I'd stay anywhere from 150 to 300 feet away from the wood area."

Brooks also recommends that you supervise the burn at all times. Brooks said if you are burning brush and it gets out of your control, you are urged to call 911 immediately.