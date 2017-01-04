Businesses Destroyed in the Floods Make Strides this New Year

As Raienlle works to get back on their feet, most businesses have opened their doors back up.

One business 59 News spoke with the week after the floods has been on the road to recovery.

Ron Fleshman's Nationwide Insurance agency lost everything in the floods.

From files to their infrastructure, everything was a loss. Since October, the business has reopened with help from grant money.

Getting to this point was far from easy. "Oh my goodness, it's a great relief and it's tremendous. So much help from so many people, not just us but helping everyone in town to return to normal," said the owner of Ron Fleshman's Nationwide Insurance agency, Ron Fleshman.

Without the help from the volunteers, the owner said they wouldn't have made such progress. The business has been able to resume back to their regular hours.