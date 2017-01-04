New Juicing Program Underway At Bluefield Salvation Army - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

New Juicing Program Underway At Bluefield Salvation Army

The Bluefield Salvation Army is starting a new juicing program.  It's for anyone in the community who has weight loss goals.  It's also for anyone who wants to start off the new year in a healthy way.  Every morning at 9 a.m., you are welcome to go there and drink the healthy juices and learn how to make them.  Lt. Howard Hoffman said the juices are made up of fruits and vegetables. 

Hoffman said, "We are offering this just in a small way to detox the body and improve circulation blood flow in the body and just make an overall better healthy lifestyle for folks. We're trying to introduce this to them in the new year."

Anyone who would like more information can call the Bluefield Salvation Army at 304-327-7411. 

