Volunteers Work Toward Flood Recover through the Winter

With the new year upon us, Greenbrier County is still recovering from the 2016 floods.

Thanks to help from outside organizations and volunteers, many towns have been able to return to a sense of normalcy.

While many volunteers have left the area, there are still some working through the winter.

They say they do this because the see the need is great. "I just really feel that the lord, we're here to help other people and when you have a servants heart that's what you do, you help other people. That's what we're down here to do, to help people," said a volunteer, Joylnn Sullivan.

Sullivan has been in the Rainelle area building houses for the past few days. She lives in Maryland and travels all this way just to help others in need.

While she doesn't get paid to do this, she says the personal reward is much greater than money.