Recovery Efforts in the New Year Remain Strong to Rebuild Rainelle

After the floods last year, the town of Rainelle is still staying strong with their recovery efforts.

"I had no idea that rain was going to do what it did," said the Mayor of Rainelle, Andrea Pendleton.

After the devastation, Mayor Pendleton has been by Rainelle's side from the beginning. "Even the first weeks of the flood, I didn't stop or neither did anyone else, I worked 7 days a week for months," said Mayor Pendleton.

Pendleton spent her time rebuilding homes and businesses working to repair Rainelle. Getting the town to where it is today hasn't been easy. "It's been 6 months of torture," said Mayor Pendleton.

Pendleton has worked with volunteers to make the town better than before. "People coming to our aid, it's been amazing, we wouldn't be where we are today without them," said Mayor Pendleton.

While her heart is in the town of Rainelle, Andy's time as mayor is coming to end this summer. When it comes to rerunning, Andy's mind just isn't made up. "One minute I might run and the next minute I might not, it's the truth," said Mayor Pendleton.

Looking forward she said her main focus is to bring back Rainelle. "We still need a lot of help, we're reaching out to people who have ideas for us," said Mayor Pendleton.

She's taking preventative measures to make sure the floods never cause the damage they did last year. "Sole conservation is looking at dreading our creeks which will help so much," said Mayor Pendleton.

Mayor or not, Andy said she'll be here until the end. "I'm always to do what I can, where I can, when I can," said Mayor Pendleton.