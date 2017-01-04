Get ready for snow, a winter weather advisory goes into effect on Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming and McDowell counties until 6 AM Friday morning. It remains in effect for western Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer and Tazewell counties until noon Friday.

Road conditions as of 3:45 PM are mainly wet, but as the sun sets, road temperatures will begin to drop. As this happens, wet spots will turn to ice and will cause difficult travel. Snow will also begin to stick on roadways after the sun goes down. It will be important to drive slowly for your evening commute. We are already seeing a dusting in many locations on grassy surfaces and once the road temperatures drop, we will start to see snow coat the roads. Not only will it be icy, heavier snow bands will cause poor visibility.



Snow showers continue through the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures drop into the teens allowing snow to stick easier. This is when accumulations will start to stack up. We aren't looking at a lot, but a general 2-4" can be expected for most. This is NOT a Bread and Milk event, but travel this evening is discouraged. Power outages are not a major concern as winds are not all that strong. Even though it's a wet snow, there won't be enough of it to weigh the powerlines down to the point of outages.

We start Friday off on a cold note with temperatures in the teens. Snow will begin to taper off and your morning commute should not be as difficult as the evening commute tonight. Untreated roadways will still have a layer of snow on them and side roads could be difficult to travel. Expect some delays as you head out the door, but know much of the snow will be shutting down at this point. Advisories expire for most of us at 6 AM. They remain in effect until noon for western Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer and Tazewell counties.

Patience will be key this evening. Use caution, take it slow and get to your destination safely.