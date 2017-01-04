GEHS Marching Band Gets Financial Help from City of Lewisburg

The Greenbrier East High School Marching Band has a sound that reaches far beyond the classroom, in to the bleachers at games and competitions. What they don't have, though, is a set of decent uniforms.

"Over time they get tears in them, and then you end up having to seam them, and then that ends up showing up on camera, and then that just doesn't really look good," says band member John Ambler.

Fellow band member James Maddox adds, "I have more safety pins in my uniform then actual stitches."



Students like James and John are hoping to see those struggles- and 10 year old uniforms- disappear. With the help of the Lewisburg City Council, brand new uniforms may be in their very near future. "At the final meeting they were very pleased and announced that they awarded us $5,000 from the video lottery fund," says band booster club president Tammy Rhodes.

At that meeting, Tammy and members of the band showed up with an old uniform and a new one. The new one is a prototype created from a drawing. In charge of designing it was Greenbrier East Sophomore Kara Vaughan who says, "I've been dreaming of my designs going somewhere, I want to be a fashion designer, so I'm honored for this to actually become the band uniforms."

The design is done and the prototype created, but the band still has a long way to go. Tammy says each uniform costs about $500 and the school needs 100 uniforms to fill their needs. That adds up to more than the generous $5,000 given by Lewisburg City Council. However, in order to compete- and compete well- they need the uniforms and they don't plan to let anything get in their way.

"Its representing the band, it's representing our school. If we go out in uniforms that look worse than we do, that's not okay," says Maddox.

The Marching band and booster club plan to continue fundraising until they reach their goal of $50,000.