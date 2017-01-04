More cat food added to recall

UPDATE (1/11/17): The J.M. Smucker Company is expanding the voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

The newly added products are on the table below:

Brand Product Description UPC Code Lot Numbers Units per Case Selling Unit Size UPC Code on Case 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000367 6356803 6 4pk 5.5 oz each 7910003670 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286 6357803 6 4pk 5.5 oz each 7910002860 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6354803 12 13 oz 7910052229 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna 7910000324 6357803 24 5.5 oz 7910000324 Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap 8113109609 6356803 1 12 pk 13 oz each 8113109609 Special Kitty Super Supper 8113179041 6354803 12 13 oz 7910079041

ORIGINAL STORY: The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

You should contact your veterinarian if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

The affected production are listed in a table at the bottom of the page.

The issue was discovered by the Quality Assurance team during review of production records at the manufacturing facility.

No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.

No other products of The J.M. Smucker Company are affected by this recall.

If you bought a can of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call us at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST or contact us at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.