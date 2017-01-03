Thousands Sign Petitions And Make Comments Calling For FERC To Reject Mountain Valley Pipeline

The pipeline battle in Monroe County continues. There are petitions out calling for the rejection of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline. More than 16,000 people signed petitions and made comments calling for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to review and reject the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline. Back in November of 2016, West Virginia Supreme Court Justices sided with homeowners who argued that the pipeline surveyors do not have the right to trespass on residential property without the owners permission. In response to that ruling, officials with the Mountain Valley Pipeline say they are still continuing their efforts with getting approval from FERC.

Stephen Miller is a family physician and the president of Save Monroe. Miller is opposed to the pipeline.

Miller said, "This is a project that's basically for corporate profit and it's basically exploiting private individuals. We don't feel that there's any benefit for Monroe County and probably most of West Virginia for this project."

Maury Johnson also stands firm against the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Johnson said, "It is going to most likely destroy our water. Every pipeline leaks. None of them have ever not leaked. It's a hazard to anyone. There's been many studies that say the pipeline is not needed. There's enough pipelines already built with a few changes like reversing direction."

Supporters of the pipeline say it will bring jobs and help the economy.

59News called the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for comment on the petitions and comments they received but our calls weren't immediately returned.