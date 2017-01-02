Trainers in Tazewell Encourage Newcomers To Set Realistic Weight Loss Goals In The New Year

Many people are beginning their weight loss journey as we are now in 2017. It was a packed parking lot at the YMCA in Tazewell on Monday January 2, 2017 as many people are eager to achieve their weight loss goal in the new year. Jerry Gallogly's New Year's Resolution is to stay in shape and continue to work on his body transformation. He has some tips for people who are just now starting out on their weight loss journey.

Gallogly said, "My advice would be to leave the ego at the door. Come in and be realistic about it. Start out slow. Work yourself up until you get to the process when you feel like you can achieve more. From there, incorporate more exercising, more weights, and women need to hit the weights too."

Sports Director and Personal Trainer Matt Griffey encourages beginners to focus on healthy nutrition.

Griffey said, "With newcomers, you want to kind of focus on the kind of small goals. You don't want to set yourself big goals. You want to kind of set realistic goals so you know a pound a day a pound or two a week is realistic goals. Anything other than that, you may set yourself up for unrealistic goals."

Griffey recommends for newcomers to focus on cardio. They can walk on the treadmill starting out for 5 to 10 minutes and eventually lead up to 30 minutes.

Griffey said, "Really want to focus on trying to progress slowly. Don't kill yourself if you miss a day or 2 at the gym. Come 2 or 3 days a week beginners."

Griffey encourages beginners to drink plenty of water and eat a lot of vegetables.