UPDATE: Air service restored at Greenbrier Valley Airport

4:20 p.m. Friday, Jan 6, 2017:

An effort to restore commercial flights to Greenbrier Valley Airport has lead to service being restored. Airport officials released a statement on Friday making the announcement. Flights with ViaAir are now set to resume. The statement from the airport is below.

Greenbrier County Airport Authority and ViaAir have worked closely with all partners to immediately being commercial air service at Greenbrier Valley Airport. the partnership and support of our community has been exceptional and we look forward to providing you exemplary service.

ORIGINAL STORY: Flights between Charlotte, NC and Greenbrier County have been suddenly suspended, which left some people stranded over the holiday weekend. On December 31st the Greenbrier Valley Airport temporarily stopped their operations with ViaAir.

The partnership between the two offered 12 nonstop round-trip flights every week between Lewisburg and Charlotte at a very low cost.

At this time the airport can not comment as to why they've decided to suspend their operations with the company. While it's unclear whether or not the suspension will be lifted, the airport's manager tells 59 News a decision should be made by next week.