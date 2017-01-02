Despite Devastation to the Courses the Greenbrier Classic Returns

The Greenbrier Resort announced they will hold their annual Greenbrier Classic July 3-9 but getting to this point wasn't easy after the floods destroyed their golf course.

The Greenbrier Resort was no exception to the damage done by last June's floods. "It was devastating, it's really the only word you can use. It destroyed our golf courses," said the Director of Sports Public Relations at The Greenbrier, Cam Huffman.

Due to the extensive damage, The Greenbrier Classic had to be canceled in 2016. "It was tough not being able to have it and to have it back will be a sign to everybody how far we've come in a year," said Huffman.

After months of physical labor, The Greenbrier made huge strides in repairing the courses to make them even better than before. "All new greens, all new fairways, so it's pretty much a different course\ but still keeping the historic value," said Huffman.

Everything is just about ready on the course but in the process they made some changes like on the Old White TPC. "We've gone back to the original design on some of these holes and we're excited about what the tour players will think of it," said Huffman.

While the players weren't able to compete last year, they believe this July will make up for the lost time. "We're really excited about 2017 and coming back better than ever," said Huffman.

This year the event will be free and open to the public.