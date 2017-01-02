Mild Winter is not Effecting Tourism

Many skiers hit the slopes to start the New Year. Sharon Hart is from North Carolina and has been skiing at Winterplace Ski Resort for years. She fondly remembers her first trip to the Ski Barn to get her gear. She said, "The first time i came in, I didn't even know what i was doing, what i needed or anything, and everybody was so friendly, they helped me."

In the Mountain State, winter tourism is huge. The Division of Tourism estimates that it's a 2 hundred and 50 million dollar industry. And that's only over a 4 month period, from November to February. Rhonda Hazuka, the manager at the Ski Barn, knows how important the winter is to her business. She said "Winter tourism makes our business. Um, without winter tourism, we probably wouldn't be in business. So we see people in from 8 O'Clock in the morning until 10:30 at night, so and they're all going up there to ski"

Kaleigh Holloway got her gear at the Ski Barn and she likes how much friendlier small businesses are. She said "because it supports the local businesses and they provide more personal assistance. They cater to you, and help you, and want to assist you in every way possible and make sure that you're successful."

Sharon Hart hasn't always gotten the same kind of customer service that the Ski Barn provides. She said "Now, I've been to other places and they weren't as helpful and as friendly, but this place has always been just awesome. So we've always come here and brought all our friends." And she loves the store so much that she sends her friends there when they come skiing. Sharon added, "we brought Chapel Hill people, uh, the last time. And we said come to the ski barn, get your skis. They'll help you out and they'll do great."