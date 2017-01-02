FOUND: State Troopers locate missing teen in Virginia

Micah Tucker is the person with whom Jocelyn Myers is believe to be traveling.

Jocelyn Brooke Myers, 14, is missing and was last seen in Beaver, WV with 29-year-old Micah Tucker

6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 UPDATE:

State Troopers said they have found 14-year-old Jocelyn Myers in Troutville, VA. She is safe. Myers was located with Micah Tucker, 29, who is facing several charges in connection with the case. Those include Grand Larceny, Child Concealment across State Lines, and Fraudulent Use of an Access Device.

ORIGINAL STORY: A teenager is last seen with a man who is 15-years her senior and is still missing. State Police in Raleigh County are asking for help from the community to find Jocelyn Brooke Myers. She was last seen at 1:38 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Myers is 14-years-old. She was with 29-year-old Micah Tucker at the Sheetz in Beaver. She stands 5-feet 3-inches tall and 136-pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Tucker is a white man who is 5-feet 8-inches tall and 160-pounds. He has blue eyes.

The two are believed to be traveling in a White 2010 Nissan Rogue. It has a West Virginia License Plate with tag number O2G201.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Detachment in Beckley at 304-256-6700 or the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300. Tips can also be left anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 Tips app on your computer or mobile device.