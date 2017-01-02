Officials: 1 man killed in Nicholas County fire

GILBOA, W.Va. (AP) - Officials say a man has been killed in a fire at a Nicholas County home.

Media outlets report that the West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the early Saturday blaze in Gilboa.

Fire investigators say there were no working smoke detectors in the residence.

Dispatchers said no other people were taken to the hospital. The victim's name was not immediately released.

