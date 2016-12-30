People in the Mountain State could see a spike in prescription drug prices

The new year is just a little more than a day away. Many people are hoping 2017 will be filled with changes that will hopefully improve their day to day lives. But there's one area where change may not be a good thing. 59 News spoke with residents in Beckley about the possibility of a hike in drug prices.

George Wilson has shopped at Eppy's Drugstore for several years. He knows no matter how much money you're making now or even how much you've saved, you'll likely be affected by the issue of rising drug costs in 2017. "Well, even for a working person it's going to hurt, or for people on social security it's going to hurt," said Wilson.

According to a new study, Americans under the age of sixty-five are expected to pay almost 12% more for their prescription drugs than last year. But it's not just that age group who's expected to pay the price for good health. Even people sixty-five and older are likely to pay almost 10% more for their medicine.

Pat Lamp, a pharmacist at Eppy's Drugstore knows how hard his patients work to even be able to afford their medicine, now. "It causes an undue hardship on our patients to be able to purchase the drugs or the copay for these drugs. And that's my main concern at this point," said Lamp.

Lamp has worked at the pharmacy for thirty years. He says he sees people struggling every day to pay for their medication. "I'm hoping the drug companies will roll back the prices and make it more reasonable for these people," Lamp added.

Wilson hasn't lost hope, either. Instead he's looking to President Elect Donald Trump and Governor Elect Jim Justice for help

"Maybe our new President will look into this too for us, hopefully and our new Governor," Wilson added.