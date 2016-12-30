Chessies Restaurant set for new years eve celebration - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Chessies Restaurant set for new years eve celebration

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
HINTON, W.Va -

 A New restaurant in Summers County is kicking off its first event with a special New Year's Eve celebration. 
 Chessie's On The Square in downtown Hinton is inviting the community to come out  tomorrow evening for a night of food, champagne and live entertainment. The new casual fine dining restaurant will have a special  menu featuring  a complete three course meal.

New Year’s Eve Menu

Live Entertainment Starts at 8:00 p.m. 
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Seating $65 person • $120 couple 
8:00 p.m. - Midnight Seating $75 person • $135 couple
Just want to come celebrate and ring in the new year? $10 person • $15 couple

Enjoy a complimentary toast to the New Year at Midnight! 

Appetizers
Ying Yang Soup Balanced serving of Split Pea and Carrot Ginger Soup, garnished with créme fraiche
New Year’s Greens Baby kale based salad, topped with Parmesan cheese, fried brussel sprouts, toasted pine nuts and lemon garlic and champaign vinaigrette

Entrees 
Choice of 
Seared Scallops Seared scallops topped with a chipotle honey buerre blanc accompanied with cheddar grit cakes and a pomegranate guacamole
Figged Half Hen Fig mousseline stuffed half hen, served with red wine and fig sauce, wild rice and hopping john
Surf and Turf Seared beef tenderloin, topped with rosemary and roasted garlic compound butter, served with lemon garlic shrimp accompanied with mashed potatoes and hopping john

Dessert 
Choice of 
Passion Fruit Mousse Light mousse topped with whipped cream, fresh mint and fruit
Créme Brulée Chocolate and espresso flavored créme brulée topped with fresh whipped cream and mint

Reservations Required for Dining

Parties of 8 or more will have an automatic gratuity of 20% added to their check.

