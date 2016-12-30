Kidnapping victim Jaddah Rodgers Speaks To 59News About Her Abduction

A teenager at the heart of an amber alert in West Virginia talked with 59News, with her mother's permission, about what happened. We are talking about the search for Jaddah Rodgers. Rodgers hugged her mother on Friday December 30, 2016 after police said she was abducted from Walgreens Wednesday December 28, 2016 by her friend, Lawrence Asbury. She was found Thursday afternoon in the Raleigh area of Raleigh County and after a chase, Asbury was arrested that evening. Rodgers said she went to Walgreens to try to stop a fight involving Asbury and it went all downhill from there. Rodgers now has a bruise on her face she says Asbury gave her when he came into the women's bathroom to get her.

Rodgers said, "I guess he hit me too hard and then I didn't see anything. Everything was black and I didn't hear anything and then he carried me out to his car and shoved me in his back seat. I tried to get him to let me out because I told him the cops was coming already. He didn't let me out and then we ended up down in Beaver somewhere. He said that he'd kill me and he wanted me to live with him."

Her mother said her prayers were answered. Lanequa Johnson said, "I just want to thank God that she's back home. We're going to put it behind us and continue to pray about it continue to pray for all the other kids and let this be a lesson learned."

Rodgers would like to thank Beckley Police, West Virginia State Police, and Raleigh County Deputies.

Rodgers said, "Thank you for looking and finding me and bringing me back home."

Asbury is charged with Kidnapping and could face more charges. He could have a preliminary hearing next week but no date has been set at this time.