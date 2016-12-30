Federal funding provides temporary jobs for dislocated workers

Unemployed residents in Southern West Virginia are beginning to return to work. Hundreds of displaced workers have been providing cleanup and relief efforts for June's flood ravaged areas.



It's back to work for residents like Tom Creed after getting laid off from the mines. He like many, felt the wrath of the thousand year flood.



"I am a coal minor and worked years in the mines worked two years on the river. But winter time there's no river work and the coal mines are down so. We were devastated by the floods and we need all the help we can get and the environment needs help, people are suffering and the river is suffering the economy is suffering so this is good all the way around," Creed said.



Thanks to a three million dollar grant to the Human Resource Development Foundation, 250 residents like him are getting some much needed help. Those who have been laid-off or unemployed are being provided full time positions. The work includes disaster relief cleanup of 18 counties affected by the floods including streams and debris that were left behind.



"Right now we're working on cleaning up water sheds drift debris all on the water shed, cleaning up drift wood piles, a lot of garbage. A number of campers also floated down," Warren Reuschel said. Reuschel is a crew leader for the group.

It's a win-win for the mountain state. Residents are getting back into the work force and destroyed areas are getting a much needed makeover. unfortunately the work is only temporary. Once the grant money is depleted, the workers will be back to square one. Which is why Jarred Topping, and the other workers are hoping for more funding to help transition the jobs into permanent positions

"Without it being a permanent job we can't get everywhere. We're only limited to the areas that are within our guidelines and if this was a permanent job we'd actually be able to go everywhere in West Virginia," Topping said.



The grant money is expected to last until July 2017. Until then these workers are counting their blessings for the help they've received.



The program also offers CPR and first aide certifications. For more information on applying call 304-296-8223 Ext. 28