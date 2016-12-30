Tips for Staying Safe on Snowy Road

Like most people in Greenbrier County, Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Deputy Director Paula Brown is keeping an eye on the weather. Since it's the first true snowfall, drivers should be extra cautious.

"Make sure you plan to look where your going and the roadway conditions. Check West Virginia 511, WV511.Org and see what the weather conditions are because they change pretty quickly for the better, and for the worse," says Brown



Beyond just driving, there are other ways to stay safe. Checking the treads on your tires and getting new ones if necessary, making sure your windshield wipers work and that you have fluid to clean the glass. Also, packing a safety kit inside the car with emergency supplies. Even though we are already seeing snow, preparations can still be done to power through.

"It's never too late to prepare. If you really haven't done what you needed to do with your car, this storm will move through quickly and it will warm up next week. Go ahead and get it done for the next time. This is a nice awakening to say 'oops! I didn't do this! Let's get it done now'," adds Brown.

