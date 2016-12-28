UPDATE: CrimeStoppers increases reward for information on cold case

6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 UPDATE:

Two weeks after the discovery of humans remains under a cliff in Kanawha Falls. Jim Sizemore, Fayette County Sheriff's Captain, "I don't really have any updates at this time. Um, we have been receiving some tips from the public and we've been going through those. Um, Some of them more promising than others." This is still an ongoing cold case - as investigators continue to track down clues. If you have any information, you're urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriffs office or CrimeStoppers.

9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 UPDATE:

An increased reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case of Sue Roop who was last seen in 1979. The case heated up again in the last week of December 2016 when bones were found buried in a shallow grave near the Kanawha River. While investigators have not confirmed that the bones are Sue Roop's remains, they are pursuing the investigation.

Just one week after the remains were found, CrimeStoppers announced they will offer an increased reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The organization is now offering $1,500 for tips. Detectives said they are looking for any information, no matter how small or trivial it may seem and you can remain anonymous. As always, tips can be left by calling 304-255-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 Tips app on your computer or mobile device.

4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 UPDATE:

A family is hoping for closure in a missing person case that dates back to the 70's after remains are found in Fayette County. Deputies said that bones found by a relic hunter on Tuesday were from a "smaller statured adult." After speaking with retired detectives, investigators determined that was only one case of a missing person in the area that fit the evidence. That is Sue Roop, who was last seen in the Bentree area of Nicholas and Clay Counties in February 1979. That is only a few miles from where the remains were found.

"We are by no means certain that these remains are those of Sue Roop," said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. "But that is certainly a distinct possibility. By submitting the know DNA of members of Sue Roop's family for comparison we are hoping to facilitate and expedite the identification process if these remains are indeed her."

The bones were taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner. They will be attempting to identify the body as well as the cause of death. Deputies said that process could take up to several months. Despite the extended period of time the identification will take, detectives are moving forward with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Sue Roop.

"A 38-year-old cold case is certainly not your average murder investigation and presents unique difficulties and challenges for investigators," said Sheriff Elect Mike Fridley. "Witnesses or potential witnesses or even suspects may fave died or lift the area. 'Difficult' does not mean 'impossible' however. Our detective intend to pursue this case with vigor and determination, despite any obstacles in our path."

Investigators are asking for help from the community to solve this case. Anyone who may have information about the disappearance of Sue Roop or the bones found buried is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 304-574-4216 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left anonymously on your computer or mobile device by using the P3 Tips App. There could be a reward for information which leads to an arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY: A person searching for arrowheads in the Kanawha Falls area of West Virginia received a surprise when they found a human skull. The bones were found during the afternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. They were under a cliff overhang across the Kanawha River from Glen Ferris.

Deputies and investigators from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner began investigating the site. They found more human bones that appeared to have been buried in a shallow grave. The search had to be suspended overnight because of the techniques that were being used in the investigation. Crews were back on the scene Wednesday morning.

"The initial analysis of the bones indicates they have been buried for several years, but not longer than fifty years, ruling out the probability. that this is an old Native American or Civil War grave site," said Sheriff-Elect Mike Fridley.

The case is being treated as a possible murder. The remains will be taken to the medical examiners office for identification. They will also look for a cause of death. Fayette County Prosecutor Larry Harrah said there is enough evidence available to allow for DNA analysis.

"When it comes to murder, there is no statue of limitation on the filing of criminal charges. We don't forgive, we don't forget and we never give up," added Sheriff-Elect Fridley. "We owe this to the victim and the victim's family members."

According to Capt. Jim Sizemore with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, there is only one unsolved missing person case from that area. Sue Roop disappeared in 1979 and was never found. While deputies said it is possible the bones could belong to Roop, they added they have not confirmed the identity at this time. That determination must from the medical examiners office.