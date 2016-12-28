State settles opiod lawsuit against drug distributors - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Two major prescription drug distributors have agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging they fueled West Virginia's opioid epidemic with excessively large shipments of painkillers into the state over several years.
The companies are Cardinal Health and Ameri-Source-Bergen
Court officials didn't announce the terms of the settlement but the Boone County Circuit Court judge ordered the two companies and the state attorney general's office to provide details by the week of January 9th.
The settlements end the state's suit against the companies.
The state has settled similar claims against other wholesalers.

