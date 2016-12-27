Raleigh County residents pursue goals of healthy habits for the new year

Now that Christmas is over and the new year is just days away - many people are beginning to decide what their New Year's resolution will be. 59 News spoke with Raleigh County residents about how they're planning to live a healthier life in 2017.

Many people in Beckley are looking to improve their health and their communities in 2017 but everyone has their own way of reaching their goals. For some people, that means keeping screen time to a minimum. "I really want to spend a lot more time with my family, I find that watching television takes too much of my time and that's more time I could spend with them," said Tracy Kincaid, Raleigh County resident.

Or people are hoping to get involved in their local community charities. "To help out more in my community and to give to others. Not so much to get but to give," said Loranna Lilly, Raleigh County resident.

Or they're hoping to spend more time at the gym. "Mine is to just get back to where I was before I had been slacking off the last couple of weeks, I want to get back to doing what I do," said Jayne Major, West Virginia resident.

In fact for many goal setters in Beckley, you could say 2017 is the year of healthy habits. Health Smart Wellness Consultant Alicia Bowyer says she sees more people shopping for healthy dietary options as the new year approaches. "The past few days, yes we have been selling more of our body cleanses which are light detoxes of your body they help remove toxins and heavy minerals," said Bowyer.

She says the choice to live healthier is a life change, not just a diet fad and in order to stick to your goal it's important to set realistic goals. "Set a goal for yourself, start small. Whether your goal is avoiding gluten and wheat we have natural substitutes, we have gluten free breads, gluten free powders, where you can make your own breads," Bowyer added.

She says another great way to stay on track with your new goal is to make that change a part of your everyday routine.