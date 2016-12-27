Pamela Taylor Removed as CCDC Director

According to a release from Governor Earl Ray Tomblin's office, Pamela Taylor has been removed from her position as the Clay County Development Corporation director.

The State was told this after the State of West Virginia requested specific assurances that the CCDC is following anti-discrimination policies.

The CCDC will also be managed day to day by the Appalachian Area Agency on Aging for six months beginning today.

According to the release, "This six-month time period will give the CCDC an opportunity to make any management or governance changes necessary to ensure the entity is in full contractual compliance with the state of West Virginia."

Robert Roswall, Commissioner of the Bureau of Senior Services, met with representatives of the AAA and CCDC today to ensure continuity of the state services provided as this transition takes place.

The agreement was approved by the CCDC board of directors this past Friday.