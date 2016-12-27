Justice taps head of engineering firm for commerce secretary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's incoming governor has chosen the president of an engineering and architecture firm to be his administration's commerce secretary.

Gov.-Elect Jim Justice says Woody Thrasher has experience growing jobs in the state and a passion for serving its people.

The Harrison County native heads The Thrasher Group he and his father started in 1983.

That company is now the largest engineering firm in the state and employs nearly 400 people with offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland, according to Justice's transition team.

He is also the managing partner of White Oaks business park in Bridgeport and is chairman of West Virginia University Alumni Association.

Thrasher says Justice inspired him to step away from his businesses and that his priority is turning West Virginia around.

