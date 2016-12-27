Shot Fired at Charleston Town Center Mall

A shot was fired in a parking garage near the mall in Charleston, West Virginia on December, 26th, 2016.

According to Charleston Police, a 16-year-old suspect lured a 15-year-old into the Lee Street parking garage near the Charleston Town Center Mall

The suspect then pulled a gun and shot it to intimidate the victim, but he was scared off when a passerby shouted at them.

Police say they're investigating the possible relationship between the suspect and victim.

Lieutenant Steve Cooper with the Charleston Police Department said, "We believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, and we're working on a positive ID."

Mall operations were not affected by the event.