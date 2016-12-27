New and Old Faces Sworn In For Raleigh County

Leadership in Raleigh County is undergoing change in several different positions for the new term that begins in 2017.

Scott Van Meter was officially sworn-in as the new Raleigh County Sheriff on the morning of Dec. 27, 2016 in uptown Beckley. He brings 24 years of law enforcement experience as a West Virginia State Police trooper, but has been retired since 2010.

Van Meter said his time as a trooper will make for a smooth transition into being the new sheriff of Raleigh County.

"I just think the training I had, and the experience I had when I was in charge of the drug units for the state of West Virginia and I was a major in charge of the personnel of the state of West Virginia will come over to the Sheriff's Department," Van Meter said.

Van Meter used bibles during the ceremony that he said his grandfathers carried while fighting in the Civil War. He told 59News his top priority is to continue fighting the drug epidemic in Raleigh County.

Van Meter will replace Steve Tanner, two term Raleigh County sheriff.

Along with the Sheriff's Department, a new face will also be leading the assessor's office in the county.

Linda Sumner was sworn-in as the new Raleigh County assessor. Her political background stems from the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Sumner served as a delegate of the 27th District from 2003 through 2013.

"After you've run a long campaign, you work very hard," Sumner said. "And to have the folks and support of the people in the county and to finally be sworn in, it's a wonderful feeling and I'm ready to start work."

Sumner is a lifelong resident of Raleigh County. She said beyond experience in politics, her time as a school teacher will also help her transition into the assessor's office.

While new leaders were elected for the sheriff's department and assessor's office of Raleigh County, its County Commission president is sticking around.

Dave Tolliver was sworn in again for another term as Raleigh County Commission president. He's served the past five years in this position, and was a Beckley firefighter for nearly 30 years.

Tolliver said he plans to continue pushing for water system improvement projects around the county and even coal.

"I was at a meeting two weeks ago with a gentleman who sells and buys coal overseas says that now is the time to get into the coal business again," Tolliver said. "He's very confident that the coal will start picking up in 2017."

Tolliver said he believes the people of Raleigh County re-elected him because of his transparency and ability to get back with everyone who calls him.

He is a native of Wyoming County, but has lived in Raleigh County since the early 1970's.

The new term for each elected candidate will begin at the start of the New Year.

