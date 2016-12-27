Raleigh County Assessor Reflects on Seven Term Career

An era is coming to an end at the assessor's office of Raleigh County.

Drema Evans is retiring after seven terms in office. She can recall her first day on the job, 28 years ago, like it was yesterday.

"I remember walking up to the courthouse and seeing that it was like an institution, and I remember saying the prayer, 'God, help me with this one term, and I promise you I'll never run again,'" Evans said.

But each election year, Evans felt there was more she wanted to accomplish.

So she kept running. And kept winning.

Though her tenure as Raleigh County assessor was not without controversy.

A document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission showed that in December of 2014, it found probable cause to believe that Evans violated four counts of the state Ethics Act by hiring her son and grandson, and showing favoritism towards family in the office. Evans was never removed from her position after the investigation and said the accusations haven't affected her working relationship with the employee who originally made them.

"I don't feel bad toward her," Evans said. "It hurt. It hurt because it wasn't true. None of the things were true that I was accused of. And my grandson does just as much as any other employee here. He still works here."

Amidst the past accusations from her colleague and the state Ethics Commission, Evans said she has always believed in treating everyone in and out of her office fairly.

She told 59News that's how she wished to be remembered once she's left the courthouse in uptown Beckley she has worked in for so long.

Linda Sumner will officially take over office to replace Evans at the start of the New Year.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.

