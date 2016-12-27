Garbage Crews Pick Up Double The Amount Of Trash After The Christmas Holiday

It's back to work as the Christmas holiday is over. That means there's a lot of trash to be picked up from the holiday parties and presents. Harlon Jones is a laborer riding on the garbage truck for the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Tuesday December 27, 2016, was busier than normal collecting double the amount of trash thanks to the after Christmas boost.

Jones said, "A lot more boxes, Christmas trees, and what not." He said the garbage truck holds about 6 tons of trash. Crews said the day back to work after the Christmas holiday is their busiest day of the year.

Back-up Trash Man Eddie Lockett said, "You can see what everybody got by looking at the boxes, see who go new TVs."

Lockett said they had to go to the landfill twice on Tuesday instead of just once like usual. The limit for each household is eight 30 gallon trash bags which is like the equivalent of 27 to 28 regular trash bags.

Here's what happens next once the trash is put into the truck.

Jones said, "Once you get to capacity, you work those levers and it will compact it back, make more room for you."

Trash pickup for Monday was moved to Tuesday because the Christmas holiday was observed on Monday and crews were off.