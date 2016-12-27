LATEST: Jordan Masterson indicted in accidental death case

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 UPDATE:

The February session of the Mercer County grand jury has returned an indictment against Jordan Masterson. He faces a charge of Voluntary Manslaughter in the death of Jalen Wilfong who was killed on Dec. 26, 2016.

1:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, UPDATE:

One week after an accidental shooting in Mercer County, deputies have released new information about what happened. Investigators spoke with Jordan Masterson, 20, who admitted to handing a pistol to Jalen Wilfong when the gun went off. Wilfong was taken to CAMC in Charleston,, WV where he was declared dead. The family remembered him days after the accident happened.

According to a news release, Masterson told deputies that he and Wilfong were reckless and negligent when they handed the gun between them. Detectives have turned the case over to the Prosecuting Attorney to determine if any charges will be filed.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man is dead after what may have been an accidental shooting. Mercer County Sheriff's Deputies said Jalen Wilfong, 21, of Princeton was declared dead at Charleston Area Medical Center.

Wilfong was apparently shot on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at around 9:30 p.m. It happened off of Union Drive in the Lilly Grove area of Mercer County. He was taken to Princeton Community Hospital, but later transferred to CAMC.

Investigators did recover a gun. The body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. There is no word on what may have lead to the shooting at this time, but the case is still under investigation.