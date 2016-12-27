A Legislative Change Makes it Easier to Dispose of TVs

With the holidays behind us some people were lucky enough to get new TV's and now they can dispose of their old ones in a very easy way.

A new legislative change allows West Virginia residents to dispose of unwanted TVs right in their local landfill. All residents need to do is put their TV on the side of the road or bring it to their local solid waste center.

Before the E-Waste change on July 1st, people had to organize other ways, which were time consuming and sometimes costly. Now the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority says they have seen less electronics thrown in places that could harm the environment.

"We saw a lot of TV's that were being disposed of over the mountains because people saw a special cost with handling the TVs and we were having to send them to other locations out of state," said the Executive Director at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, James Allen.

With this change there is no additional cost. For those who are worried about potential dangers to the environment, Allen says with the way flat screens are made- the new plastic screens don't pose as any danger.

Meanwhile, the old screens contained lead, which is why they were banned from the landfill.