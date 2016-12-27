One 8 Year Old Works to Help People in Need

With the need so great here in Southern West Virginia, one 8 year old boy is working to change that.

"I love to give to people in need," said 8 year old, Chance Lipford.

That's exactly what Chance is doing this year. "Well, what I'm doing is a clothing drive for the homeless," said Chance.

Last year Chance organized a coat drive and was able to help over 200 people in need of winter coats. Now he makes his way into the second year and the loving boy said the people he gives to aren't just homeless people, but they're like family to him. "The people I'm giving to are special because they take advice and everything and they try to make their lives better to make my life better," said Chance.

At just 8 years old, Chance tells me he's working to make a difference. "I'm not doing this because I have to, I'm doing this because I have a caring heart and I like giving to people," said Chance.

While Chance has organized this on his own, he said it's the support from his mom has kept him going. "I think a lot of times children may have an idea but they don't have the support behind them to push their idea and I think that's a lot of what we need more of," said Chance's Mother, Keri Lipford.

With such support, it's showed Chance what giving means. "If I have to much I give it away to others," said Chance.

While he may seem little at just 8 years old, he has a giant heart. "My hope is that people have a better life after people, just give," said Chance.

The coat drive will begin at 1 this Saturday at the Carpenter's Corner in Beckley. Just before the coat drive Chance has organized a lunch where he will be providing home cooked meals to those in need. If you would like to donate a coat you can bring it to the House of Worship in Beckley or drop it by the coat drive this Saturday at the Carpenter's Center in Beckley.