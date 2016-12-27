Police: Woman Allegedly Defecates in Gas Station Parking Lot, Mo - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Police: Woman Allegedly Defecates in Gas Station Parking Lot, Mocks Employees

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Township Police Department | Facebook Photo Credit: Elizabeth Township Police Department | Facebook
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

Police in Western Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who allegedly defecated in the parking lot of a gas station and then bragged about it to employees.

According to officials with the Elizabeth Township Police Department, the incident allegedly occurred at the BP gas station on Scenery Drive.

Police say the woman told employees that she defecated in the parking lot and then mocked them for having to clean it.

The gas station had recently closed their public restroom due to people intentionally clogging the toilet and causing other damage.

The department is looking for tips in identifying the woman. Anyone with information is urged to contact Elizabeth Township Police at (412) 751-7325.

