Shoppers bring the holiday cheer as they finish their gift buying

For many people, Christmas time is filled with happiness and holiday cheer. But for the select few people who are working in retail stores right up until December 25th, holiday cheer might be running out.

Department stores are filled with presents, both merry and bright but the journey to get the gifts under your tree can be challenging. While stores like J.C. Penny is filled with merchandise it's also crammed with last minute shoppers, anxious to begin their Christmas celebrations.

"I've done all my shopping in the stores because I like to see, feel and handle what I'm buying and I have bought enough to fill the tree up and I've enjoyed shopping. The people this time of the year are so wonderful to talk to and speak to. I wish they were like that all year around and I want to be like that myself, all year around," said Don Crews, holiday shopper.

But he's not the only shopper who's running out of time. Crews was one of the dozens of people out and about on Christmas Eve picking up their last minute gifts. Even though the stores are busy he says it's important to remember kindness is the greatest gift of all.

"We need to treat one another in a loving and kind way," Crews added.

J.C. Penny associate Michelle Minor agrees, saying there has been no shortage of holiday cheer among shoppers. Some have even gone as far as dressing up in North Pole attire.

"Most of the people have been very happy. We've had people coming in here with their Santa Clause outfits on and their Mrs. Clause outfits on and everything has just been joyous. We've still had some people caught up in the holiday rush but for the most part it's been wonderful," said Minor, J.C. Penny Merchandise Supervisor.

J.C. Penny associates say this has been the busiest shopping season in years for the store.