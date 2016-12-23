Motorcycle Club helps Greenbrier County family have a merrier Christmas

Many of Santa's elves are hard at work tonight in Rainelle delivering toys to one very deserving family. But this group of Santa's helpers doesn't look like your average elves.

The Patriots Motorcycle Club formed just two months ago with the goal of helping families in need all across Greenbrier County. "Once we met and decided to get this club off the ground the number one goal was not to ride motorcycles but to help people where we live. With the devastation we had this summer this is the way we've decided to do it and that's adopt families for Christmas," said Bob Johnson, Patriots Motorcycle Club member.

Johnson says once word spread about the club's charitable mission, donations poured in, adding up to about $6,000. This Christmas the club is using that money to provide four families with Christmas gifts, holiday food and even clothing.

"Every body has been affected by the flood in some way, shape or form and through the process of raffling off firearms, getting donations, we were able to raise this money and buy toys and clothing for the whole family," Johnson added.

Friday night, club volunteers made their first toy delivery to a family in Rainelle with four children under the age of seven. They not only filled the family's home with presents, but with laughter and holiday spirit as they helped the little ones open their presents.

"That's what Christmas is all about. Jesus is the reason for the season but giving is what it's all about, and we're able to give," said Johnson.

He says even though their Christmas deliveries are finished, their charitable work has only begun. They're planning to raise money throughout the Spring and Summer to continue to help families in Greenbrier County.